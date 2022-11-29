Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Mauna Loa lava flow cuts off access to key global climate monitoring station

Lava blocks private road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory.
Lava blocks private road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory.(Paradise Helicopters)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private road leading to a key climate monitoring station is now blocked after lava flow from Mauna Loa crossed over the area overnight.

USGS reported that access to NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory is now blocked as the eruption continues to move down the northeast rift zone.

The facility is part of NOAA’s global monitoring laboratory system that looks at atmospheric conditions and also releases data on the world’s CO2 emissions.

There are only four labs like this located across the globe.

USGS reported that lava has crossed the road to NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory overnight. This is a private road used by NOAA to access the observatory.

“It plays a very important role in our understanding of the atmosphere and they have advanced laboratory equipment used for measuring a lot of different things about the atmospheric change,” said Ken Hon, top scientist at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Scientists used the equipment in the observatory to establish the famed Keeling Curve record of atmospheric carbon, which provides evidence that human activities are altering the planet’s climate.

Because of the lava flow, power has been knocked out at the facility — meaning that for the first time in over 60 years no data is being recorded.

Meanwhile, USGS says radio transmission access remains open.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
Big plans underway for soon to be Oro Valley Village Center
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance

Latest News

Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors is meeting Tuesday to discuss legal options after being...
Cochise County holds emergency meeting after lawsuit filed for refusal to certify election results
No injuries were reported from the fire.
Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy