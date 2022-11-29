Advertise
Metro Richmond Zoo welcomes snow leopard cub

The Metro Richmond Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female Snow leopard named Alakhai. (Source: Richmond Metro Zoo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Metro Richmond Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its snow leopard exhibit.

The zoo says the female snow leopard named Alakhai was born on Aug. 5, 2022.

Zoo guests will now have the opportunity to watch her grow after Alakhai was able to begin exploring outside her habitat in early November.

Alakhai is described as being feisty and having a big personality.

The snow leopard is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and is considered endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

