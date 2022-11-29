Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Monday evening, Nov. 28.

According to Tucson police, the pedestrian was hit near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 p.m.

As of 7:45 p.m., the southbound lanes of Kolb Road had been blocked, and drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.