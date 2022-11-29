Advertise
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Tucson’s east side

Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.
Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died after they were struck by a vehicle on Monday evening, Nov. 28.

According to Tucson police, the pedestrian was hit near the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene just before 6 p.m.

As of 7:45 p.m., the southbound lanes of Kolb Road had been blocked, and drivers were asked to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

