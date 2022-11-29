Advertise
Tucson firefighters put out house fire near Golf Links, Pantano

No injuries were reported from the fire.
No injuries were reported from the fire.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are at the scene of a house fire near the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Crews said the home was in the process of being remodeled, and the fire is believed to have started at the back of the building and spread to the attic and air conditioning system.

By 2 p.m., the fire was under control and no injuries ha been reported.

