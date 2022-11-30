Advertise
Abe Hamadeh, RNC’s lawsuit over election results dismissed since it was filed too early

According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election results before any lawsuits can be filed.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County has dismissed Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuit against election officials, saying it was filed too early.

According to the Superior Court of Arizona, the state must first certify the election results before any lawsuits can be filed. The Cochise County board of supervisors refused to certify their election results by Monday’s deadline, which led to the lawsuit being thrown out on Tuesday afternoon. Cochise County remains the only county that hasn’t certified its election results in the state. Hamadeh can file another lawsuit within five days after the completion of the canvass.

The statement says, “The Court concludes that this matter is premature under the election contest statue and therefore dismisses it without prejudice to the filing of an election contest after the canvass and declaration of election results of occurred.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Abe Hamadeh, Republican National Committee file lawsuit against election officials

A couple of weeks after the midterm elections, Hamadeh, along with the Republican National Committee, filed a lawsuit against Arizona’s election officials, saying there were “errors and inaccuracies” at voting locations during the election process. “Pervasive errors by our election officials resulted in the disenfranchisement of countless Arizonans who had their voices silenced,” Hamadeh stated in the lawsuit paperwork.

Hamadeh was running against Democrat Kris Mayes for state attorney general. The tight race will go into an automatic recount, as the results after all votes were counted were within a .5% margin. The recount will begin after all election results are certified on Dec. 5.

TRENDING: Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas

See below for a full document of the dismissal.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

