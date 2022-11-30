Arizona Softball Unveils 2023 Schedule

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Softball revealed its complete 2023 schedule, announced by the program on Wednesday. The 2023 slate is highlighted by the inaugural Pac-12 Softball Tournament which will be hosted by Arizona at Hillenbrand Stadium in May.

Pac-12 Network television selections for conference series, along with first pitch times for all games, will be announced at a later date.

Arizona’s schedule features games against 12 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, including super regional matchup Mississippi State. The Wildcats will face four non-conference teams and six Pac-12 teams ranked in the final poll of the 2022 NFCA Top 25.

The Wildcats will open the season with the second annual Candrea Classic on February 9-12 featuring Kansas, Long Beach State, and NC State. Arizona is 2-1 in the Candrea Classic, which began in 2022.

Arizona will then hit the road for two straight weekends for the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational from February 16-19 and the Razorback Invitational hosted by Arkansas from February 23-25. At the Clearwater Invitational, Arizona will take on Florida State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, and Indiana. The Wildcats will face Arkansas, Drake, and Illinois State in five games at the Razorback Invitational.

In week four, Arizona will host CSU Bakersfield for a midweek matchup followed by the 27th annual Hillenbrand Invitational. The Wildcats will welcome Weber State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Nebraska, and CSUN for the tournament. All-time, Arizona is 128-7 in the Hillenbrand Invitational.

To open Pac-12 play, Arizona will head to rival Arizona State from March 10-12 before returning home for a midweek doubleheader with New Mexico State (March 15) and the Pac-12 home opener against Utah (March 17-19).

The Wildcats will then head to Washington (March 24-26) and return home to host the fourth annual Bear Down Fiesta with Georgetown and San Diego (March 31-April 1).

Following the Bear Down Fiesta, Arizona will hit the road to face Stanford (April 6-8) then host UCLA (April 14-16).

The Wildcats will make their final road trip of the regular season when they head to Grand Canyon for a midweek game (April 19) before traveling to Oregon (April 22-24).

Arizona will round out its home conference slate with Oregon State (April 28-30) and California (May 5-7).

The Pac-12 Softball Tournament will be hosted by Arizona from Wednesday, May 10-Saturday, May 13 at Hillenbrand Stadium.

Selection Sunday (May 14) kicks off the start of the postseason, which officially begins May 19-21 for Regionals. Super Regionals will be held May 26-28 and the Women’s College World Series will take place June 1-9 in Oklahoma City.

