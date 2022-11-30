Advertise
Buckingham Palace aide resigns over ‘unacceptable’ comments made toward Black charity founder

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) - A guest attending an official domestic abuse function at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening says she was approached by an aide who persistently asked her about her heritage and would not accept that the woman was a British national.

Sistah Space, which says it provides “specialist support for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse, tweeted about the incident. It details how the aide approached Sistah Space CEO, Ngozi Fulani, and asked where she was from. When Fulani answered she was from the London neighborhood of Hackney, the aide insisted, “No, what part of Africa are you from?”

According to Sistah Space, the aide also asked, “When did you first come here?”

“We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The aide has resigned and apologized, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that all members of Buckingham Palace are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to “uphold at all times.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

