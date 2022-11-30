Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 30th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm to nearly 80 degrees by Thursday to start December! A storm system rolling through brings temps back down to the low 70s along with a chance for rain Saturday through early Monday.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: A 10% chance of showers early. Partly sunny, with a highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
Big plans underway for soon to be Oro Valley Village Center
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 30th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, November 30th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near 80 degrees for the start of December!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy start, wet finish to the week