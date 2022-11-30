FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm to nearly 80 degrees by Thursday to start December! A storm system rolling through brings temps back down to the low 70s along with a chance for rain Saturday through early Monday.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: A 10% chance of showers early. Partly sunny, with a highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

