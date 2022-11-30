Habitat for Humanity works to make dreams come true, providing houses to those in need this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Habitat for Humanity in southern Arizona is doing their part to give back this Giving Tuesday. The nonprofit spent the day building affordable homes for those in need.

Cynthia Ruiz, Habitat homeowner, said she’s grateful and feels blessed to call her house a home.

With inflation and retail costs, she said Habitat for Humanity is the only reason they have a roof over their head for the holidays.

“I’m in awe to know that there’s people out in the community that give to programs that make dreams come true for people like me,” said Ruiz.

Cynthia and her family are overjoyed to be spending their first Christmas in their new home. She said it wouldn’t be possible without the nonprofits help.

“I’m a single mother. I’m proud. I have one son and five daughters. I have been hardworking, maintaining, and then COVID hit,” said Ruiz. “Things happened, finances and I had to move out of my house because they sold it.”

She says those dark moments feel like yesterday.

“The process was long. At times I worried and became hopeless but I knew for some reason I had to follow the process and wait and my moto last year was later is greater,” Ruiz said.

She said that waiting paid off in more ways than one.

Now this holiday season Habitat for Humanity is busy making more dreams come true.

Charlie Buchanan, CEO for Habitat Tucson said 12 houses are in the works right now and a total of 20 will be finished by the end of this year.

“It’s incredibly challenging for families. There’s a real shortage of affordable inventory in our community, so being able to partner with our community, volunteers and partner families to be able to build and construct affordable homes in partnership is a real honor for us,” said Buchanan.

Every single day anywhere from around 50 to hundreds of volunteers work to make that happen.

Cynthia says she’s grateful every single day for those who sacrifice their own time and money to help those in need.

“Everyday I wake up and water my trees and I’m grateful, not only to God for making it possible but for the people who donate. I am grateful for all of those grateful givers,” said Ruiz.

If you’re interested in donating you can go to their website .

Right now, there’s a gracious donor that’s doubling every donation given through the new year.

