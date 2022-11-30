Advertise
Judges hear arguments on abortion ban laws

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Court of Appeals heard arguments today on whether a near-total abortion ban should be imposed in the state.

Both sides, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Planned Parenthood, were each given 30 minutes to make their cases in Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Planned Parenthood argued that both doctors and patients need to know what is legal and what is not. Currently, Planned Parenthood argued, that’s unclear with all the laws in effect.

The judges agreed that more clarity was needed, but that doesn’t mean repealing any laws, but trying to harmonize them.

“We have proposed an interpretation of both 133603, the territorial era ban as well as the dozens of statutes passed between 1973 and today including the 15 week law today that would allow physicians to continue providing abortions consistent with the 15 week law,” Planned Parenthood attorney Sarah MacDougall said.

The AG’s Office postulated argued that the near-total abortion ban should always take precedent.

The judges, who discussed the issue amongst themselves for a while, said the state wouldn’t have made the 15-week abortion ban effective if they wanted to ban all abortions. The state disagreed.

“I think life should be protected to the greatest degree possible and it’s something the legislature has consistently advocated for but certainly as the legislature stated, not in a case where the mothers life is in danger,” said Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Mark Lippelman.

As of Wednesday afternoon p.m., abortions under 15 weeks are legal in the state.

