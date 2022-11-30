Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man gets 70 years for torture death of son, 4

Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.
Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.(La Porte County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge sentenced a northwestern Indiana man to 70 years in prison Tuesday for the torture death of his 4-year-old son he was seen on video punching at least 28 times over two days over potty training.

The lead LaPorte County investigator in the case, Jacob Koch, described video footage from inside the family’s home that showed Alan Morgan, 29, of Hamlet, repeatedly abusing Judah Morgan in the days leading up the discovery of his dead body on Oct. 11, 2021.

The footage showed Morgan repeatedly punching his son, holding the boy up by his neck and dropping him on the floor and leaving him alone for hours in a cold, dark basement that had no furniture, Koch said. It showed Morgan punching the boy at least 13 times on Oct. 7 and at least 15 times the following day.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified an autopsy showed the boy weighed just 36 pounds. An X-ray showed a partially healed collarbone fracture, and the boy suffered bleeding on the brain and trauma to his abdomen and back, Feczko said.

Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.

Morgan did not make a statement during the sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
Big plans underway for soon to be Oro Valley Village Center
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man seen at Takeoff’s fatal shooting facing weapons charge
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
Bidens to attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79