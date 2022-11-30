Advertise
Mesa police shoot, kill man inside stolen vehicle in 7-Eleven parking lot

A suspect is dead after being shot by Mesa police early Wednesday morning.
A suspect is dead after being shot by Mesa police early Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in a 7-Eleven parking lot in central Mesa early Wednesday morning.

Det. Richard Encinas says that officers first got a call from an employee of the store, located near 8th Avenue and Dobson, around 4:10 a.m. about a man who was unresponsive inside a car in the parking lot. The employee wrote down the license plate numbers and police confirmed that it matched a stolen vehicle out of Chandler.

Officers arrived and tried to announce themselves and make contact with the man inside, but were unsuccessful for about 15 minutes. Soon afterward, the suspect rolled down his windows and revved his engine, eventually taking off and hitting a patrol car. At that point, two officers fired their guns, striking the suspect. No officers were hurt.

The shooting happened north of Southern and Dobson.
The shooting happened north of Southern and Dobson.(Arizona's Family)

Arriving paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

While Dobson Road is open, police say 8th Ave. will be shut down for several hours until their investigation is complete.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

