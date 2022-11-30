Advertise
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29.

According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.

Fry fire crews discovered a body inside the home as they were fighting the fire. As of 7 p.m., authorities had not released the identity of the body.

Several animals were also found outside the building and taken to a safe place by animal control officers.

The fire is currently under investigation by Cochise County detectives.

