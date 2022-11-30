Pedestrian hit, killed near Speedway, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in midtown on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

According to officers, the collision took place near the intersection of Swan Way Park, near Speedway Boulevard and Swan Road.

As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not identified the person who was killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

