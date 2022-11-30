Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead and a woman is being questioned after an officer-involved shooting late Tuesday night. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near 18th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Department’s Sgt. Phil Krynsky says night patrol units were in the area of 3rd Street and Southern Avenue when they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle that was used in an earlier armed robbery.

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off and ended up crashing into a metal fence near 18th Street and Southern Avenue. As police approached the car, they gave the man and woman multiple commands to show their hands. The man allegedly displayed a gun and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred.

After the shooting, the officers were able to talk the woman out of the car and she was detained. Officers then tried using verbal commands and non-lethal weapons to try and get the man out of the car, with no response. Officers then walked up to the car and noticed the man had died from his injuries he sustained during the initial shooting. Krynsky says a gun was located inside the car.

No officers were hurt during the incident and homicide detectives are currently investigating the shooting. Southern Ave is closed from 17th to 20th Street as the investigation takes place.

