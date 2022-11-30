Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

President Biden to visit Phoenix on Tuesday, tour microchip plant

FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.
FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The White House has announced that President Joe Biden is planning to visit Phoenix to tour a semiconductor plant in the Valley and tout his economic plan focused on rebuilding the manufacturing sector in the United States.

According to the White House schedule, Biden will travel to Phoenix on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for a tour of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) microchip plant where he is expected to talk about his plans to address the supply chain crisis and improve resources to increase semiconductor manufacturing in Arizona.

No other information has been released and it’s unclear if he will hold a public news conference. However, the Wall Street Journal reported that TSMC is expected to unveil plans for a multi-billion dollar investment to create “cutting edge 3-nanometer semiconductors.”

The White House is expected to release more details in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
Big plans underway for soon to be Oro Valley Village Center
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt

Latest News

When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off and ended up crashing into a metal...
Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained
Free COVID-19 testing hours at the Pima County Health Department have been extended all week.
Federal COVID-19 relief money set to expire in early 2023; CVS to offer Paxlovid
A suspect is dead after being shot by Mesa police early Wednesday morning.
Mesa police shoot, kill man inside stolen vehicle in 7-Eleven parking lot
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues