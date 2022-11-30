Advertise
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
By WXIX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A homicide investigation is underway in Ohio after a man was found dead in Pierce Township.

WXIX reports that 43-year-old Kenneth Eva was found deceased by his fiance Monday morning.

Pierce Township police said they were called to Eva’s residence after the man’s fiance called 911 to report she found him unresponsive and bleeding in a shipping container near the property.

According to a police report, the caller told the dispatch operator “there’s blood everywhere.”

The woman attempted CPR on the man, per the operator’s instructions, but paramedics pronounced Eva dead at the scene.

Officers shared that they found Eva with “multiple lacerations.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene with the Pierce Township investigative unit.

Eva’s death was ruled a homicide by the Clermont County coroner’s office.

The Pierce Township Police Department urged anyone with further information on this case to contact 513-752-4100.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

