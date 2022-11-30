Advertise
UPDATE: Police release body cam footage incident leading to in-custody death of man in South Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have released body camera footage of an incident in which a man died while being taken into custody in South Tucson in July. The man who died had been a homicide suspect from Georgia.

According to the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, officers were called to the area of Sixth Avenue and 36th Street at about 5:25 p.m. Monday, July 11. Numerous callers to 911 reported a man behaving erratically in the roadway. Officers learned the man was stopping traffic and pulling on door handles of moving vehicles. Officers found the man near Sixth Avenue and 31st Street and attempted to take him into custody.

Footage of the incident showed officers telling the man to get out of the road before they detained him and put him in handcuffs. The sound of a stun gun being used can be heard several times.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO:

Investigators said the man, later identified as 32-year-old Terrill Anton Jones, fought with officers and they had to deploy a stun gun before detaining him with assistance from a civilian. Witnesses told KOLD that Jones had a medical emergency after he was handcuffed. He died despite life-saving efforts from officers.

While in custody, officers observed Jones was not responsive and began CPR. South Tucson Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and took over medical intervention.

Jones was declared dead at the scene.

PRCIT is asking community members who have any information regarding where Mr. Jones was staying before the incident or video that has not yet been shared with police to please contact Detective Carr at 520-229-4926 or 88-CRIME.

Terrill Anton Jones
Terrill Anton Jones(WGCL)

According to PRCIT, Jones had an active arrest warrant out of Smyrna, Georgia.

CBS 46 in Atlanta reported the warrant was for the fatal shooting of Michael Ezzard Jr. on May 16. Jones was facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons violations.

The Smyrna Police Department said Jones and Ezzard got into an argument at a shopping center northwest of Atlanta and Jones shot him once before walking away.

Terrill Anton Jones was wanted for fatally shooting Michael Ezzard Jr. in Smyrna, Georgia, on May 11.

“This was definitely a targeted attack,” said SPD spokesperson Louis Defense III. “There were other people in the parking lot and it seemed that our perpetrator went right for our victim.”

After the shooting, the SPD warned that Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.

PRCIT was created in March 2022 to investigate officer-involved shootings and in-custody deaths across southern Arizona.

