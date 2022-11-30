What you need to know about shipping cards and packages this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the busiest shipping season of the year. The holidays are just around the corner, but will the gifts that you ship make it on time this year?

The U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for holiday shipping. Amid the national labor shortage, postal workers are doing all they can to keep up with the demand, but they need your help to make sure your packages get to their destination by Christmas.

This season, close to five million people will visit post offices every day across the nation. The U.S. Postal Service has been preparing for months to make sure things run smoothly.

“We expect about 250 million customers coming through the doors nationwide and then about another 150 million just using our online services,” said Tucson Postmaster, Dominic DeMartino.

Whether it’s a Christmas card or a Christmas gift, you want it to arrive on time for the holidays. But with millions of people coming in every day, it can be hard to keep up with the demand. Right now, the U.S. Postal Service is still hiring nationwide to help with the rush.

“We brought on 28,000 more, not just here in Tucson, but nationwide,” DeMartino explained. “Here in Tucson, we brought on a lot of new staffing just for our service needs for this winter and this season.”

Along with hiring thousands of employees, they’ve also added over 130 processing machines this year. They’re also investing $40 billion. The postal service has been gearing up for the holiday rush since January and they have some new additions.

“We added 52 annexes across the nation. What that does for us, it’s 8.5 million square feet of extra capacity for processing fire power and getting your packages there on time,” said Rod Spurgeon, a communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service.

The key to making sure your package gets there on time really comes down to you. When you’re shipping something make sure you put the address correctly on the label and don’t put wrapping paper or bows on the box because this could get stuck in the equipment.

The overall message this year is to ship early if you want more options.

Spurgeon said, ″December 23rd, that’s the last option to get a package delivered by the 25th and that’s our priority mail express option. So, we have a number of options, but the longer you wait, the more expensive it’s going to get.”

You can find the full list of holiday shipping deadlines here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.