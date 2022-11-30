Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

What you need to know about shipping cards and packages this holiday season

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s the busiest shipping season of the year. The holidays are just around the corner, but will the gifts that you ship make it on time this year?

The U.S. Postal Service is gearing up for holiday shipping. Amid the national labor shortage, postal workers are doing all they can to keep up with the demand, but they need your help to make sure your packages get to their destination by Christmas.

This season, close to five million people will visit post offices every day across the nation. The U.S. Postal Service has been preparing for months to make sure things run smoothly.

“We expect about 250 million customers coming through the doors nationwide and then about another 150 million just using our online services,” said Tucson Postmaster, Dominic DeMartino.

Whether it’s a Christmas card or a Christmas gift, you want it to arrive on time for the holidays. But with millions of people coming in every day, it can be hard to keep up with the demand. Right now, the U.S. Postal Service is still hiring nationwide to help with the rush.

“We brought on 28,000 more, not just here in Tucson, but nationwide,” DeMartino explained. “Here in Tucson, we brought on a lot of new staffing just for our service needs for this winter and this season.”

Along with hiring thousands of employees, they’ve also added over 130 processing machines this year. They’re also investing $40 billion. The postal service has been gearing up for the holiday rush since January and they have some new additions.

“We added 52 annexes across the nation. What that does for us, it’s 8.5 million square feet of extra capacity for processing fire power and getting your packages there on time,” said Rod Spurgeon, a communications specialist for the U.S. Postal Service.

The key to making sure your package gets there on time really comes down to you. When you’re shipping something make sure you put the address correctly on the label and don’t put wrapping paper or bows on the box because this could get stuck in the equipment.

The overall message this year is to ship early if you want more options.

Spurgeon said, ″December 23rd, that’s the last option to get a package delivered by the 25th and that’s our priority mail express option. So, we have a number of options, but the longer you wait, the more expensive it’s going to get.”

You can find the full list of holiday shipping deadlines here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Big plans underway for soon to be Oro Valley Village Center
Big plans underway for soon-to-be Oro Valley Village Center
Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side
An infant and a 3-year-old girl are among those killed in an I-10 crash near Casa Grande.
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt

Latest News

A defiant Cochise County board may face criminal investigation for failing to certify election
A defiant Cochise County board may face criminal investigation for failing to certify election
A defiant Cochise County board may face criminal investigation for failing to certify election
A defiant Cochise County board may face criminal investigation for failing to certify election
Lava blocks private road to NOAA's Mauna Loa Observatory.
Mauna Loa lava flow cuts off access to key global climate monitoring station
Fire generic
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran