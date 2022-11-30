Advertise
White deer spotted in Willington

By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:08 AM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Spotting a white-tailed deer may be common this time of year.

What’s not, though, is seeing an all white one.

Channel 3 viewer Robyn snapped a few photos and recorded some video of what appeared to be a white deer in Willington backyard:

Channel 3 viewer Robyn snapped a photo of what appeared to be a white deer in Willington.
According to protectthewhitedeer.com, white deer are ordinary white-tailed deer with an extraordinary color. They are white or mostly white in color. The color is a genetic trait and is inherited, but is extremely rare.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

