Woman stabs boyfriend to death at Phoenix apartment, police say

Shaqueila Hudson, 27, is accused of homicide.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at a Phoenix apartment complex earlier this week.

Sgt. Robert Scherer says officers got a report of a stabbing just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater, just south of Thunderbird. When they arrived, they found a woman, identified as 27-year-old Shaqueila Hudson, who said she had stabbed her boyfriend, Cory Little, 44, during an argument. Little was later pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested Hudson shortly after speaking with witnesses. She is now booked on accusations of manslaughter.

