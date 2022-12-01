Arizona Agrees to Contract Extension With Head Coach Jedd Fisch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona and head football coach Jedd Fisch have agreed to a contract extension through the 2027 season, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

Fisch has elevated the football program in two seasons, which included a four-win improvement in his second year as head coach. “Coach Fisch has brought a new level of energy and excitement to Arizona Football, for our student-athletes and for our fans,” said University of Arizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins. “With a top-20 recruiting class this past year, an outstanding season, and the kind of integrity and dedication we value at the University of Arizona, he has earned this vote of confidence and I am excited for the bright future he is building for this program.”

The four-win improvement in Fisch’s second year was the third-largest win increase in a single season in program history. The 2022 season saw the Wildcats defeat No. 9 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, which was Arizona’s first top-10 win on the road since 2015.

The team went on to defeat Arizona State in the Territorial Cup two weeks later, snapping its in-state rival’s five-game winning streak.

“Jedd’s success on the field, in recruiting and in the community have established a foundation of excellence for our football program moving forward,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “The wholesale improvement of our program in all aspects has been accomplished in alignment with the mission of the University of Arizona, and this extension is our commitment to continue investing in our football program. I am excited to see what the future holds for Arizona Football under Jedd’s excellent leadership.”

The successful start to his tenure has been highlighted by historical recruiting success. Arizona signed its highest rated recruiting class ever in 2022 that ranked at the top of the Pac-12 and in the top 25 nationally. The program’s elite recruiting was bolstered by the addition of key transfers in the portal. Player development has also been a staple of the program with a litany of offensive players rewriting the record book this season.

“Amber and I, along with our family, are so grateful to President Robbins, Dave Heeke, and the entire University Leadership for their belief in our program and the direction we are heading,” Fisch said. “This new contract will allow us to continue to build and improve in all areas. This would not be possible without the incredible efforts of our players and coaches, to whom I am incredibly grateful. I am excited about the improvements our program has made, but we can’t wait to get back on the recruiting trail and bring in more great players to take our program to greater heights. I want to thank Wildcat Nation for its support. Now it’s time to fill the stadium! Bear Down and Go Cats.”

Arizona Football has also posted record-breaking success in the classroom during Fisch’s first two years as head coach. The program has set its all-time high GPA in any Fall and Spring semester since Fisch was named head coach in December of 2020.

Community engagement has developed as a calling card under Fisch’s leadership. The program initiated a variety of outreach programming throughout the state of Arizona that fueled an increase in home attendance. With an increase of nearly 10,000 fans per game during the 2022 season, Arizona ranked first in the Pac-12 Conference and 11th nationally in year-over-year attendance increase

