Cochise County hires new law firm ahead of hearing over county’s refusal to certify election

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to approve a deal to hire a law firm hours before a hearing regarding a lawsuit filed by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over the county’s refusal to certify the 2022 election

In a brief 10-minute emergency meeting, the council voted 2-1 to approve legal representation from McCauley Law Offices, P.C., and for the county administrator to sign an agreement with the firm over the lawsuit. Exact details on payment and how the agreement would unfold are not available, but the changes come just hours before they’re due to appear in court. A court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Thursday.

This latest move also comes just a few days after the board made the decision to look into a Phoenix-based law firm to represent Cochise County. At that time, when the council was asked how they planned to pay for the legal representation to go up against the governor-elect, the answer was murky at best. The board of supervisors cannot legally accept any outside donations to pay for the lawsuit or for any other purpose.

Earlier this week, the Secretary of State’s Office asked the Cochise County Superior Court to order officials to certify by Thursday. Failing to certify would undermine the will of the county’s voters “and sow further confusion and doubt about the integrity of Arizona’s election system,” lawyers for Hobbs wrote. “The Board of Supervisors had all of the information they needed to certify this election and failed to uphold their responsibility for Cochise voters,” Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for Hobbs, said in an email.

Arizona law requires county officials to approve the election canvass, and lawyers in several counties warned Republican supervisors they could face criminal charges for failing to carry out their obligations. Cochise County officials had highlighted issues with ballot printers in Maricopa County. Meanwhile, Maricopa County officials said everyone had the chance to vote, and all ballots were counted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.