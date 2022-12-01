Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department said deadly pedestrian crashes are on the rise in Tucson.

Tucson Police said the number of pedestrians killed on our streets have almost doubled compared to last year.

“To this day we have seen 45 fatalities related to pedestrian collisions. Lat year at this time, we were at 25,” said Tucson Police Officer Frank Magos.

Officer Magos said those numbers are alarming and what is causing it, is scary.

“Looking at the numbers, you can see a lot of the fatalities involve people under the influence.”

According to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, 72% had meth in their system, 53% had fentanyl and 38% had alcohol.

“More on the lines of touching on the fentanyl epidemic. We are not really seeing the transients, the unsheltered,” said Officer Magos.

OME said 68% of the pedestrians who died, were not homeless.

“People aren’t really drinking beer anymore. They are going after fentanyl. It is cheaper. You get a greater high. But that really speaks to the fentanyl problem we are seeing not just in Tucson but all over the country,” said Officer Magos.

Officer Magos told said the fatal crashes mostly occurred on Thursdays, followed by Saturdays.

OME said half of the pedestrians were not using a crosswalk.

“And 41% of the deaths were hit-and-run.”

Officer Magos said if you find yourself in a pedestrian/vehicle collision, stop and call 911 right away.

“So that we can respond and start conducting that investigation because again, there are a lot of factors that go into these collisions.”

Officer Magos said defensive driving is key. Give yourself plenty of space between you and the vehicle and if you see a pedestrian, slow down.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.