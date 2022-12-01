FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures warm to nearly 80 degrees to start December! A storm system rolling through brings temps back down to the low 70s along with a chance for rain Saturday through early Monday. Colder air settles in with highs around climate normals next week.

Thursday: Clouds move in with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: 50% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: 10% chance of showers early. Partly sunny, with a highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 10% chance of showers.

