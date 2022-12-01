Advertise
Former Nebraska interim coach, Mickey Joseph, facing strangulation, domestic assault charges

Police say they have arrested former interim Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph on...
Police say they have arrested former interim Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph on suspicion of strangulation and domestic assault.(Lincoln Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games after Scott Frost’s firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault.

Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance. Following an investigation, the 54-year-old Joseph was arrested at another location. He was being held at Lancaster Country Jail.

“While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide a news release for a domestic-related arrest, due to the high-profile nature of the person involved and, in an effort, to provide transparency on an arrest involving a public figure, notification of the arrest is being made,” police said in a statement.

Further details weren’t released.

Matt Rhule was introduced as the Cornhuskers’ head coach Monday. Athletic director Trev Alberts had said he spoke with Joseph about the job before Rhule’s hiring.

Rhule had not announced whether Joseph would be retained on his staff. Rhule did not immediately respond to a text message and voice mail left on his phone.

Joseph played quarterback for the Cornhuskers from 1988-91 and returned last December as receivers coach.

He was named interim head coach Sept. 11 after Alberts fired Frost. The Huskers were 3-6 under Joseph and finished the season 4-8.

“I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave,” Alberts said in a statement. “We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Joseph had said at his first news conference as interim coach that he wanted the job full-time.

When asked Monday by The Associated Press how Joseph reacted when told Rhule would be hired, Alberts said, “He took it really good.”

Alberts did not answer directly Monday when asked if Joseph were a serious candidate. Alberts has repeatedly lauded Joseph for creating positive energy around the team and motivating players to play hard.

“Mickey’s an outstanding coach, and he’s obviously got a huge and bright future in the business, and we’ll see whether it continues here,” Alberts said Monday. “Coach Rhule wants to sit down with him. I have so much respect for Mickey Joseph and what he’s done for our program, and our players do as well.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

