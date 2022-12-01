Advertise
Fourth Avenue Street Fair set for later this month

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 53rd annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair is slated for Friday, Dec. 9 through Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to a news release from the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the fair has more than 350 artists, Fourth Avenue merchants, sponsor booths, fair food and musicians.

Santa and Christmas Carolers from Old Tucson Studio Beer will also be onsite. Children can visit Santa at the Haggerty Plaza between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, street performers ranging from caricatures to Tarot card readers will be back.

Additionally, the fair and Cumulus Radio have teamed up to provide a lineup of local bands from different genres at the Fifth Street stage.

At the Seventh Street stage, there will be a variety of community acts with bands and dance troupes.

The Antigone Books lot will also be taken over by the Arizona Complete Health Wellness Area, which will provide on-site dental exams, mammograms, diabetes screenings, COVID vaccines and other health services for free.

The fair typically draws around 300,000 people each year while bringing arts, culture and community traditions together.

