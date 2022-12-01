Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pedestrian struck at Nogales Highway, Valencia Road

Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at South Nogales Highway and East...
Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at South Nogales Highway and East Valencia Road Thursday, Dec. 1.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are restricting traffic at South Nogales Highway and East Valencia Road while they investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, westbound traffic on Valencia is restricted.

Police say injuries are serious, but no other information was immediately available.

Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson

Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
TPD: Pedestrian killed while jaywalking near Speedway, Swan
The U.S. Forest Service says a state project to install shipping containers like these along...
Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed
Fire generic
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off and ended up crashing into a metal...
Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained

Latest News

Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson
Deadly pedestrian crashes on the rise in Tucson
TPD: Pedestrian killed while jaywalking near Speedway, Swan
Man dies days after crash on First Avenue
Tucson police blocked off part of Kolb Road after a pedestrian was hit in the area.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Tucson’s east side