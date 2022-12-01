Pedestrian struck at Nogales Highway, Valencia Road
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are restricting traffic at South Nogales Highway and East Valencia Road while they investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.
According to police, westbound traffic on Valencia is restricted.
Police say injuries are serious, but no other information was immediately available.
Drivers should avoid the area.
