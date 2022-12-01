Pedestrian struck at Nogales Highway, Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are restricting traffic at South Nogales Highway and East Valencia Road while they investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, westbound traffic on Valencia is restricted.

Police say injuries are serious, but no other information was immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area.

