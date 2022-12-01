Rare white bald eagle captured on video in Oklahoma

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rare sight was caught on camera in Oklahoma - a leucistic (white) bald eagle.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared a rare sight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 - a white bald eagle. Justin Briley, an Oklahoma resident captured the majestic creature on video and shared it with department biologists.

While ODWC indicated there is no way to confirm that this is the same eagle that has been repeatedly seen along the Illinois River in 2021, it said leucistic eagles are incredibly rare.

