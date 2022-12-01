Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen arrested after firing shots on ASU Tempe campus

The suspect is not affiliated with ASU.
The suspect is not affiliated with ASU.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A teen is in custody after firing shots on the Arizona State University Tempe campus early Thursday morning.

ASU Police say around 1:30 a.m. they received reports of a suspect with a gun near the Barrett Honors College building and Hassayampa Freshman dorms near the intersection of McAllister Avenue and Lemon Street. ASU and Tempe Police officers responded to the area and a text alert was sent out to students asking them to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Police say when they arrived, the suspect, who Tempe police identified as a teen boy, fired multiple rounds and then tried fleeing the area but was quickly taken into custody. A gun was also recovered during the arrest. Tempe police also tell Arizona’s Family that the teenager is also believed to be impaired.

No injuries have been reported and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted, but police say to avoid the area for the investigation. At this time, authorities don’t believe the suspect is affiliated with ASU.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
TPD: Pedestrian killed while jaywalking near Speedway, Swan
The U.S. Forest Service says a state project to install shipping containers like these along...
Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed
Fire generic
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
When officers tried to stop the car, the driver sped off and ended up crashing into a metal...
Phoenix police shoot, kill armed man; woman detained

Latest News

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the...
Racism row erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Aerial footage shows Mauna Loa spewing lava on Wednesday.
‘Very high probability’ Mauna Loa lava will reach key highway, USGS says
The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season ended with an average number of named storms at 14. Parts of...
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
Doctors say 10-year-old Jasmine Carney should make a full recovery from the shark attack that...
Girl, 10, faces down shark at Fla. beach: ‘I fought a shark and won’