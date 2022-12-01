Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8.

The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.

Applicants will be randomly selected by computer to be placed on the waitlist in the order they were selected. Starting in February, the city will select applicants to enter the eligibility process to qualify for public housing owned by the city of Tucson and Section 8 vouchers. Eligibility is generally based on income guidelines.

“The opening of the waitlist comes at a critical time where many residents are seeking an affordable place to live. Rental housing assistance is a valuable resource which the city is anxious to get this resource out to those who need it the most,” said Liz Morales, director of the Tucson’s Housing and Community Development Department.

Applications will be available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Cantonese, Korean, Mandarin, Swahili, and Vietnamese. Assistance also will be provided in alternative formats, such as paper applications, large print, braille, or translation/interpreting services. For those without access to a computer or smartphone, computers will be available at various sites.

To pre-apply, applicants will not be required to provide social security numbers or any form of payment. One application may be submitted per household. Duplicate applications will be removed.

Pre-applications will be accepted starting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.

The online pre-application will be available on Jan. 3.

All completed pre-applications will receive a confirmation number which should be saved.

All applications received as of Jan. 24, 2023, will go through the first lottery process, and will be randomly selected and placed on the waitlist based on the lottery selection. A monthly lottery will be done every month thereafter for placement on the waitlist.

For questions, email TucsonWaitingList@Tucsonaz.gov or leave a message at 520-791-5840. All calls will be returned within 24 hours. If deaf or hard of hearing, contact AzRelay 7-1-1. More information can be found at waitlist.tucsonaz.gov

The complete public notice can be found HERE.

