Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the backseat.(WRAL via CNN Newsource)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina said two small children were found in a car along with the dead bodies of two adults.

Officers in Rocky Mount were called to a parking lot early Thursday morning, where they found the vehicle with the bodies of 28-year-old Devone Brown and 24-year-old Destiny Wiggins inside. Police said the two were both shot.

Officials said employees of Barnhill Contracting Company who were arriving at work discovered the victims inside the parked car, along with the two children in the back seat.

WITN reports the children were not physically harmed, but they were still taken to a hospital since they were exposed to cold temperatures for a length of time.

Officials said the children are stable and with family members.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or a motive.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
COVID-19 rebounds in Pima County with a vengeance
The U.S. Forest Service says a state project to install shipping containers like these along...
Forest Service advises public to stay away from border areas where containers are being installed
TPD: Pedestrian killed while jaywalking near Speedway, Swan
Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish Department, said moving...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
Fire generic
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista

Latest News

FILE – California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
Report: California gun data breach was unintentional
Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a...
Former NFL player arrested for stealing charging cord from bag at airport
FILE - The students, between 13 and 14 years old, were in mild to moderate distress, according...
10 Los Angeles students appear to OD on cannabis edibles
A suspect is dead after being shot by Mesa police early Wednesday morning.
Mesa police shoot, kill man inside stolen vehicle in 7-Eleven parking lot
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein lawyer in closing: ‘Tears do not make truth’