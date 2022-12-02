Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

82-year-old woman arrested for not paying $77 trash bill

A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history...
A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history of suspended service.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala. (AP) — An 82-year-old Alabama woman was arrested for not paying a $77.80 trash bill.

Court records show the Valley woman was arrested Sunday for not paying the garbage service bill that covered the months of June, July and August. She was charged with a misdemeanor offense of “failure to pay solid waste fees.”

The arrest of the octogenarian drew outrage on social media as criminalizing debt. A city official said the arrest came after multiple attempts to collect the bill and a history of suspended service.

The city on Tuesday posted a statement on Facebook about the arrest. Officials said code enforcement officers attempted to contact her several times and left a door hanger at her home. After she did not appear at a September court date for the citation, an arrest warrant for “Failure to Pay-Trash was issued.”

Court records show that she was arrested in 2006 for not paying a $206.54 trash bill. The case was later dismissed “upon compliance,” court records showed.

Valley Police Chief Mark Reynolds said in the statement that officers were required to arrest her after a magistrate signed the warrant.

The woman “was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed by the violation,” Reynolds said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's an ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad.”.
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix
Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish Department, said moving...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
She told On Your Side that she had trouble reaching out to Facebook, and its parent company Meta.
‘My son’s not dead:’ Arizona mom calls out hackers who overtook Facebook account
Computers will be available throughout Tucson and in various sites in Pima County for...
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
The judge ordered the board to submit the county's election results to the Arizona Secretary of...
Cochise County supervisors certify election results after judge orders vote

Latest News

Shown is a B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic. The rendering highlights the future stealth...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in the West Valley!
2 cows euthanized after cattle herd escapes onto Loop 101 in West Valley, DPS says
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
Police said a woman was killed at a post office in Houston when a driver slammed into the...
Police: SUV crashes into post office, killing customer
A storm system brings a chance for rain Saturday.
Action Day: Isolated to scattered rain showers expected Saturday