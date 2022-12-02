Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona Secretary of State’s Office urges investigation of 2 Cochise County supervisors

The Cochise County board of supervisors voted 2-0 to approve the election results after being...
The Cochise County board of supervisors voted 2-0 to approve the election results after being ordered by Pima County Superior County Judge Casey McGinley to submit the results to the Secretary of the State on Thursday, Dec. 1.(AZFamily)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office has sent a memo to the state Attorney General and the Cochise County Attorney urging them to investigate the actions of two members of that county’s Board of Supervisors for “potential violations of Arizona law.”

The memo, signed by State Elections Director Kori Lorick, accuses Cochise County Board of Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd of knowingly refusing to meet the Nov. 28 deadline to canvass the county’s 2022 General Election.

The board voted 2-0 Thursday, Dec. 1, to approve the election results after Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ordered the board members to submit their election results. Democrat Chairman Ann English and Republican Vice-Chairman Peggy Judd approved the vote, but Republican Supervisor Tom Crosby was absent from the meeting.

Crosby and Judd initially tabled the election canvass during a Nov. 18 public meeting, then chose not to canvass the election on Nov. 28. Both times the supervisors cited uncertainty about election equipment as a reason to delay the canvass.

The memo concluded by saying “Crosby and Judd’s actions not only demonstrate a complete disregard for the law but also jeopardize Arizona’s democracy. Had a court not intervened, the failure of these two Supervisors to uphold their duty would have disenfranchised thousands of Cochise County voters.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle thefts tend to increase during the last three months of the year. Data shows instead of...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
It's an ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad.”.
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix
Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish Department, said moving...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
She told On Your Side that she had trouble reaching out to Facebook, and its parent company Meta.
‘My son’s not dead:’ Arizona mom calls out hackers who overtook Facebook account
Computers will be available throughout Tucson and in various sites in Pima County for...
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023

Latest News

Cochise County finally certifies election but legal troubles may not be over
Cochise County finally certifies election but legal troubles may not be over
The judge ordered the board to submit the county's election results to the Arizona Secretary of...
Cochise County supervisors certify election results after judge orders vote
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club is seen in this aerial view in Palm...
Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review
President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Phoenix next Tuesday.
President Biden to visit Phoenix on Tuesday