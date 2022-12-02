Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our first chance of rain in more than 50 days!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, December 2nd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One more quiet day before a storm system rolling through brings temps back down with a chance for rain Saturday through early Monday. Colder air settles in with highs around climate normals next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: 60% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: 40% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 10% chance of showers.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

