FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our first chance of rain in more than 50 days!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One more quiet day before a storm system rolling through brings temps back down with a chance for rain Saturday through early Monday. Colder air settles in with highs around climate normals next week.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: 60% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: 40% chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. 10% chance of showers.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

