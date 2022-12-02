Advertise
Judge calls election lawsuit ‘baseless,’ orders Kari Lake, Mark Finchem to pay court fees

Kari Lake and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem alleged that the vote-counting machines...
Kari Lake and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem alleged that the vote-counting machines used in Arizona aren’t reliable. A judge tossed that lawsuit in August.(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered former Arizona GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay court costs incurred by Maricopa County to defend against what the judge said was a lawsuit “filled with false narratives.”

In August, Judge John J. Tuchi dismissed Lake and Finchem’s lawsuit over the county’s electronic ballot machines.

“It is to make clear that the Court,” Judge Tuchi wrote. “Will not condone litigants ignoring the steps that Arizona has already taken toward [elections] and furthering false narratives that baselessly undermine public trust at a time of increasing disinformation about, and distrust in, the democratic process. It is to send a message to those who might file similarly baseless suits in the future.”

Maricopa County election official Bill Gates offered a statement after Thursday’s ruling:

County election officials will have 14 days to list out all of the court costs.

