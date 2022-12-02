Advertise
Lockdowns lifted at north Scottsdale schools after reports of armed person on campus

Aerial video from Cactus Shadows High School shows an extensive police presence as officers...
Aerial video from Cactus Shadows High School shows an extensive police presence as officers work to secure the campus.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cactus Shadow High School and nearby Black Canyon Elementary went into lockdown early Friday morning.

According to Scottsdale police, there were reports of an armed person entering the high school campus. Both schools are located near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway. Both schools are run by Cave Creek Unified School District, which didn’t immediately respond to a statement. Aerial video shows an extensive police presence as officers worked to secure the campus. Lockdowns were lifted just before 10:30 a.m.

Police tweeted just after 8 a.m. that a number of officers and detectives are on the scene investigating. At this time, parents and guardians are being asked to avoid the area. All students are reportedly safe.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

