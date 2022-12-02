Advertise
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two cows had to be euthanized early Friday morning after a scary crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Loop 101 freeway in the West Valley.

A herd of loose cattle shut down the Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue just after 4 a.m. Video from the scene showed that a semi-truck crashed into the median barrier wall that separates the Maryland Avenue off-ramp. About 15 to 30 cows escaped, according to early estimates.

It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in the West Valley!
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, After the crash, the trailer door somehow opened and the herd walked out of the trailer and started running around on the freeway. DPS troopers have wrangled them up and corralled them off the freeway while arrangements are made for another trailer to pick them up.

Details on what led up to the crash are extremely limited, but investigators believe the tractor-trailer driver fell asleep. The driver was not injured.

Traffic officials say the southbound HOV and left lanes are blocked as the investigation takes place. Click/tap here for live First Alert traffic updates.

