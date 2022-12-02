Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge

A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana.(Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Indiana (Gray News) - A UPS tractor-trailer crash off a bridge has partially closed the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond, Indiana Friday morning.

Images from WLS show a tractor-trailer dangling with the rear of the vehicle up in the air and the cab pointed at the water, wedged between the eastbound and westbound lanes. All lanes of the road were closed for a time overnight.

According to the Indiana Toll Road Twitter account, the incident is at mile marker 6.5.

The truck caught fire, WGN reported.

The driver, who was not seriously hurt, was able to escape from the crash and was taken to the hospital, WLS reported.

The truck was reportedly empty.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's an ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad.”.
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix
Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish Department, said moving...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
She told On Your Side that she had trouble reaching out to Facebook, and its parent company Meta.
‘My son’s not dead:’ Arizona mom calls out hackers who overtook Facebook account
Computers will be available throughout Tucson and in various sites in Pima County for...
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
The judge ordered the board to submit the county's election results to the Arizona Secretary of...
Cochise County supervisors certify election results after judge orders vote

Latest News

Shown is a B-21 Raider artist rendering graphic. The rendering highlights the future stealth...
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in the West Valley!
2 cows euthanized after cattle herd escapes onto Loop 101 in West Valley, DPS says
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones files for bankruptcy
Police said a woman was killed at a post office in Houston when a driver slammed into the...
Police: SUV crashes into post office, killing customer
A storm system brings a chance for rain Saturday.
Action Day: Isolated to scattered rain showers expected Saturday