Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman gives birth the same day she wins the lottery

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming...
Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming a baby girl into the world.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina lucked out twice in one day -- winning the lottery the same day her third child was born.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming a baby girl into the world.

“I feel like she brought me my luck,” Hernandez told the North Carolina Education Lottery. “I’m so thankful.”

Hernandez said she used the birthdays of her two sons to pick the numbers.

She matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I found out, I cried,” she said. “I’m just so excited and happy.”

She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday and took home $65,015 after taxes.

Hernandez said a large amount of her winnings will go toward paying for her house.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's an ancient O’odham village called “La Ciudad.”.
‘A whole village:’ Ancient remains discovered during housing project in Phoenix
Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish Department, said moving...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
She told On Your Side that she had trouble reaching out to Facebook, and its parent company Meta.
‘My son’s not dead:’ Arizona mom calls out hackers who overtook Facebook account
Computers will be available throughout Tucson and in various sites in Pima County for...
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
The judge ordered the board to submit the county's election results to the Arizona Secretary of...
Cochise County supervisors certify election results after judge orders vote

Latest News

Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
FILE - Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary...
Rail strike to be averted: Biden signs bill
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Prosecution resumes closing argument at Trump Org. trial
Here's an inside look at how Ukrainian soldiers are defending Bakhmut from the Russian...
Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks