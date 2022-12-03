FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: A wet weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wet weekend for southeast Arizona with much needed rainfall for most of the area. Below normal high temperatures Saturday which rebound Sunday and Monday. Cooling again Tuesday through Thursday as another weather system potentially brings another chance of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

This Afternoon: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

