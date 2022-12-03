Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: A wet weekend ahead

Allie Potter December 3 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Wet weekend for southeast Arizona with much needed rainfall for most of the area. Below normal high temperatures Saturday which rebound Sunday and Monday. Cooling again Tuesday through Thursday as another weather system potentially brings another chance of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday.

This Afternoon: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 8pm. Low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 69. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle thefts tend to increase during the last three months of the year. Data shows instead of...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
Sheriff: Corrections officer choked by inmate at Pima County jail
Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish Department, said moving...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
Judge sends ex TPD officer’s manslaughter indictment back to grand jury after indictment

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our first chance of rain in more than 50 days!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2022
A storm system brings a chance for rain Saturday.
Action Day: Isolated to scattered rain showers expected Saturday