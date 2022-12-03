Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rainy and cool first weekend of December

Marginal risk of excessive rainfall through Sunday
Marginal risk of excessive rainfall through Sunday(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A plume of tropical moisture has made for a soggy Saturday across southern Arizona, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The steadiest rain set up from Tucson northwestward, giving Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties more dry time and Phoenix more rain. This northern trend will continue through Saturday night, before the steady rain shifts back southeastward throughout the day Sunday. Keep that umbrella handy!

We’ll dry out and warm back into the 70s but the start of the workweek, but the warming trend will be short-lived. Our next weather system looks to keep most of the precipitation north but will knock high temperatures back into the low to mid 60s beginning Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Widespread showers and a few embedded thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Slight chance for a lingering shower early. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance for rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

