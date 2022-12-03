Former southern Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe dies at age 80
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Republican House representative Jim Kolbe died today at the age of 80. “Congressman Jim Kolbe never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation. We are deeply saddened by his passing,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement.
Congressman Kolbe was a Navy veteran and 11-term congressman representing southern Arizona’s District 5 from 1985-2003 and District 8 from 2003-2007. In remembrance, Gov. Ducey has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Below is a statement from Gov. Ducey on Congressman Kolbe’s passing.
Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs also issued a statement Saturday honoring the former congressman:
