Former southern Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe dies at age 80

Former Republican House representative Jim Kolbe died today at the age of 80.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Republican House representative Jim Kolbe died today at the age of 80. “Congressman Jim Kolbe never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation. We are deeply saddened by his passing,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement.

Congressman Kolbe was a Navy veteran and 11-term congressman representing southern Arizona’s District 5 from 1985-2003 and District 8 from 2003-2007. In remembrance, Gov. Ducey has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Below is a statement from Gov. Ducey on Congressman Kolbe’s passing.

Arizona’s Governor-elect Katie Hobbs also issued a statement Saturday honoring the former congressman:

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family on-air and online for the latest details.

State wants criminal investigation into Cochise Supervisors who refused to certify election
Cochise County finally certifies election but legal troubles may not be over
