Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say

Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home that was recently purchased.

WOIO reports the owner purchased the property on Noble Road through a foreclosure sale in Cuyahoga County.

According to Cleveland Heights Director of Communications Mike Thomas, the new homeowner called police around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday after finding the body in the home’s basement.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the body as 71-year-old Nina Fielden.

Thomas said Fielden was the previous owner of the home.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner reported not finding any signs of trauma on the woman’s body while continuing to determine her cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle thefts tend to increase during the last three months of the year. Data shows instead of...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
Sheriff: Corrections officer choked by inmate at Pima County jail
Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish Department, said moving...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
Judge sends ex TPD officer’s manslaughter indictment back to grand jury after indictment

Latest News

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November.
Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’
Phoenix police shot the man with a knife, reportedly once he got close to a driver in a vehicle.
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested