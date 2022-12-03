Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Money Ball Marketing
Share the Joy
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police on scene of shooting involving officers in west Phoenix

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are on the scene of a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police tweeted around 10:10 a.m. that the shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Road closures are in place in the area and drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more and is en route to the scene.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle thefts tend to increase during the last three months of the year. Data shows instead of...
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
Mauna Loa Eruption
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
Sheriff: Corrections officer choked by inmate at Pima County jail
Darren Julian, an urban wildlife specialist with Arizona Game and Fish Department, said moving...
Phoenix neighborhood urges wildlife officials to remove pack of coyotes
Judge sends ex TPD officer’s manslaughter indictment back to grand jury after indictment

Latest News

It's certainly nothing you see everyday... a herd of cattle on the Loop 101 in the West Valley!
Cows run loose on Glendale freeway after trailer crashes into median
New Public Safety Center aims to combat 911 dispatcher shortage
New Public Safety Center aims to combat 911 dispatcher shortage
State wants criminal investigation into Cochise Supervisors who refused to certify election
State wants criminal investigation into Cochise Supervisors who refused to certify election
State wants criminal investigation into Cochise Supervisors who refused to certify election
State wants criminal investigation into Cochise Supervisors who refused to certify election