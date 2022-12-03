Police on scene of shooting involving officers in west Phoenix
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police are on the scene of a shooting involving officers in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.
Phoenix police tweeted around 10:10 a.m. that the shooting happened near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road. Road closures are in place in the area and drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection.
Arizona’s Family is working on learning more and is en route to the scene.
