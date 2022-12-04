2022 Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival winners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casino Del Sol hosted its 17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, December 3.

Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, the free to the public festival has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Around 5,000 attendees came to celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest & Mexico.

The event provided participants with an opportunity to raise funds for their organizations, households or communities as vendors. Tamal contest winners were determined by 50 Judges in 4 categories: Traditional Red Chili, Green Corn, Gourmet & Sweet. Cash prizes from $150 to $500 were given for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place in each category, with the top prize of $750 going to the best tamale winner, Matilde Santa Cruz.

Attendees enjoyed live local entertainment from Tejano Acts, Folklorico groups, Aztec Dancers, Mariachis and Pascua Yaqui Tribe Cultural Dancers. In addition to tamales, fry bread, tacos, burritos, kettle corn, churros and aguas frescas were also available. Artisan vendors sold beadwork, jewelry, blankets, artwork, paintings & woodwork and more.

Traditional Category Winners: 1st place: Matilde Santa Cruz, 2nd place: Gabriela Hernandez and 3rd place: Milenia Hernandez.

Green Corn Category Winners: 1st place: Cecilia Garcia, 2nd place: Gabriela Hernandez and 3rd place: Mark Othon.

Gourmet Category Winners: 1st place: Elisa Delarosa, 2nd place: Angelica Remseyer and 3rd place: Silvia Aguirra.

Sweet Category Winners: 1st place: Jose Toledo, 2nd place: Joaquin Martinez and 3rd place: Angelica Remseyer.

