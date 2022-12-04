FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: The rain continues Sunday but dry conditions are on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another day of much needed rainfall for southeast Arizona. Seasonable temperatures today, warming to slightly above normal levels Monday. Cooling again Tuesday through Thursday as another weather system potentially brings another chance of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday mainly to the north and east of Tucson.

Today: Showers before 11:00 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 p.m. High near 65. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

