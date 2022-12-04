Advertise
Heavy flooding in Pinal County Sunday morning

By Dani Birzer
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said that there is heavy flooding happening near Arizona City on Sunday morning.

Deputies have been reportedly responding to disabled vehicles in the area, and officials say they may close roads if conditions worsen throughout the morning and afternoon.

Some local church officials are trying to determine the safety of holding morning services. Please contact your religious organization for more information.

If you live in Pinal County and would like updates about flooding alerts and other emergencies, click here.

