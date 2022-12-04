Advertise
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

Police say a man apparently shot and killed 45-year-old Jorge Rodriquez after an argument...
Police say a man apparently shot and killed 45-year-old Jorge Rodriquez after an argument between the two.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that the two men were arguing when Rodriguez reportedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the other man. That was when the other man involved reportedly pulled out his own gun and allegedly shot Rodriguez. Phoenix Police said that the man was not arrested once it was confirmed the shooting was in self-dense.

