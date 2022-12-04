No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU to face off for first time in Fiesta Bowl in Glendale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The University of Michigan Wolverines and Texas Christian University Horned Frogs are heading to the College Football Playoff and will go up against each other for the first time ever on New Year’s Eve at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. The selection announcement was made Sunday morning. Also making the College Football Playoff was the top-ranked and reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Ohio State University Buckeyes. They will also play on Dec. 31 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. It’s the first time the Big Ten has multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time.

This will be Michigan’s second straight trip to the College Football Playoff, a year after losing to national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Michigan had its first 13-win season and consecutive Big Ten championships for the first time since 2003-04. Historically, Michigan beat Nebraska in its only other Fiesta Bowl appearance in 1986. “It’s a team that really works and competes, and I think they really understand if you want to have good things happen you got to work, you got to compete for it,” head coach Jim Harbaugh told ESPN. Last year, Michigan was the first team reach the College Football Playoff after starting the season unranked in the AP Top 25.

TCU (12-1) suffered its first loss of the season in the Big 12 championship Saturday, falling in overtime to Kansas State. The loss made for an uneasy night for Heisman Trophy contender Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs. “I was really nervous,” Duggan said about watching ESPN’s slow rollout of the pairings. Nothing to fear for the Frogs. They had already built enough equity to stay in the top four during an improbable season after being picked seventh in the Big 12.

Bob Whitehouse, chief operations officer for the Fiesta Bowl, joined Good Morning Arizona to talk about the excitement leading up to the game and what fans can look forward to. “They’re two great teams, they’ve both had great seasons,” he said. If you want to get your tickets for the game, click here.

TCU Football posted to its Twitter account announcing the decision:

They counted us out. They counted wrong.



The TCU Horned Frogs are officially IN the College Football Playoff - headed to the VRBO Fiesta Bowl as the #3 Seed! 🐸#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/4UFXIlbs1V — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 4, 2022

The University of Michigan celebrated its announcement on Twitter as well, posting as follows:

The game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.



It's go time!#GoBlue https://t.co/0GRHQtNpgx — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 4, 2022

Don’t forget, before the players hit the field, Arizona’s Family will be your home for the Fiesta Bowl Parade on Saturday, Dec. 17. Live coverage of the parade will be on 3TV right after Good Morning Arizona, starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.